CAROLINA (3-5) at KANSAS CITY (7-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 11

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Carolina 4-4; Kansas City 6-2

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 4-2

LAST MEETING — Panthers beat Chiefs 20-17 on Nov. 13, 2016 at Carolina

LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Falcons 25-17; Chiefs beat Jets 35-9

AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 20, Chiefs No. 2

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (18), PASS (19)

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (20), PASS (15)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (13), PASS (4)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (3)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Panthers have lost three straight. … Carolina QB Teddy Bridgewater ranks second in the NFL with a 71.6 completion percentage. … Panthers WR Robby Anderson is third in the league with 688 yards receiving. … Carolina LB Jeremy Chinn leads all rookies with 66 tackles. He is tied with LB Shaq Thompson for eighth overall. … The Panthers have allowed six sacks during their three-game skid. … Carolina was 3 of 13 on third and fourth downs last week against Atlanta, ending two drives with turnovers on downs. … The Panthers have not scored a touchdown in the second half of a game three times. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid has 229 wins, tied with Curly Lambeau for fifth most in NFL history. Tom Landry is next with 270. … The Chiefs would break their own NFL record if they score at least 23 points in their 23rd consecutive game. … Kansas City is tied for the league lead in takeaways with 14 and has caused at least one turnover in 10 straight regular-season games. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes needs three TD passes in the next four games to break Dan Marino’s record (44 games) for the fastest to 100. Mahomes can also extend his franchise record for consecutive games with a TD pass to 19. He is coming off his fourth career 400-yard passing game against the Jets. He also threw five TD passes. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce eclipsed 7,000 yards receiving in last week’s win over the Jets. His 21st career 100-yard receiving game passed WR Otis Taylor for second most in franchise history. … WR Tyreek Hill has 23 TD catches of at least 40 yards, tied with Randy Moss for the most in NFL history. Hill has 39 TD catches total. … Fantasy tip: Panthers RB Mike Davis has been a workhorse while Christian McCaffrey has been out with an ankle injury, but coach Matt Rhule indicated the 2019 All-Pro running back would be the clear-cut No. 1 should he be cleared to return this week. That would mean a big dip in the number of touches for those who rostered Davis the past few weeks.

