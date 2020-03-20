CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers signed free agent wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to a one-year contract Friday and safety Juston Burris to a two-year deal.

Cooper was an All-Pro returner for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 with 932 yards and a touchdown on 34 kickoff returns to lead the NFL with an average of 27.4 yards per return. He also racked up 399 yards on 32 punt returns.

The 25-year-old Cooper is still developing as a wideout, though. He had a career-high 25 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season with Arizona. He also returned 25 kickoffs for 561 yards (22.4 yards per return) and 17 punts for 129 yards.

Burris has played in 52 career games with 11 starts, totaling 58 tackles, 14 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack in four NFL seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. Last season he had a career-high 30 tackles for Cleveland and two interceptions.

The 26-year-old Burris was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2016 out of N.C. State.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL