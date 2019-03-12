The Panthers have re-signed backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a one-year contract to provide depth behind Cam Newton.
Terms of the deal were not released Tuesday.
Heinicke served as Newton’s backup last season and played in six games with one start. He completed 33 of 53 passes for 274 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in his only start, a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. He injured his left elbow during that game and was placed on injured reserve.
Heinicke joins Kyle Allen as a backup quarterback. But coach Ron Rivera said the team hasn’t ruled out adding a quarterback in the NFL draft to compete for the backup spot.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks free agency Day 1: Three free agents depart, Earl Thomas plays the waiting game
- Seahawks free agent tracker: Justin Coleman, Mike Davis, Shamar Stephen find new homes on Day 1
- Reports: Cornerback Justin Coleman now an ex-Seahawk as he agrees to deal with Lions
- 'What do you want me to say?': Unhappy Felix Hernandez struggles in final Cactus League start for Mariners
- Five-star linebacker Sav'ell Smalls leaving Garfield to return to Kennedy Catholic
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL