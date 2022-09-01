CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed Sam Darnold on injured reserve, meaning the backup quarterback will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Darnold sustained a high ankle sprain during Carolina’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 19.

He started 11 games last season for the Panthers in 2021, but lost his starting job to Baker Mayfield during the preseason. General manager Scott Fitterer said the Panthers have no plans to add a quarterback to the 53-man roster at this time and are comfortable going into the season with P.J. Walker as Mayfield’s backup.

The Panthers did, however, add 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback Jacob Eason to the practice squad. Eason was selected by Indianapolis in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He has only thrown five passes during his professional career.

Carolina also announced the signing of kicker Eddy Pineiro, who will take Darnold’s spot on the 53-man roster. Pineiro takes over for Zane Gonzalez, who injured his groin against Buffalo and is out for the season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL