CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers announced season ticket prices for non-premium seats will remain the same for the 2022 season.

Premium tickets, which include club seats and suites, are priced based on the terms in those contracts. Single game ticket pricing will be announced when the NFL schedule is released.

Based on 2021 data, the Panthers ranked 17th in the NFL in non-premium ticket pricing with an average ticket price of $107. A year ago the Panthers raised the average ticket price by about $3 per game but decided against any increases this year.

“Each season we take a strategic and analytical approach to ticket pricing by evaluating a variety of factors, and make a decision based on that analysis,” the Panthers said in a statement Thursday to The Associated Press. “Each year our fans make the decision to spend their hard-earned money with us and we sincerely appreciate the investment our PSL owners make and the support they give us each season.”

Panthers PSL owners received their annual renewal notice invoices on Thursday. Season ticket holders can pay in full by May 2 or set up an interest-free, six-month payment plan.

