ARIZONA (2-1) at CAROLINA (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Cardinals by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cardinals 1-2; Panthers 1-2

SERIES RECORD – Panthers lead series 12-5

LAST MEETING – Panthers beat Cardinals 38-20 on Sept. 22, 2019, at Arizona

LAST WEEK – Cardinals lost to Lions 26-13; Panthers beat Chargers 21-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cardinals No. 14; Panthers No. 20

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (7), PASS (18).

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (12), PASS (8).

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (7).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (21), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Panthers have won four straight games against the Cardinals and 11 of the last 14. … Panthers coach Matt Rhule and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury met twice as college coaches with Rhule’s Baylor Bears beating Kingbury’s Texas Tech Red Raiders 35-24. The year before, Texas Tech defeated Baylor 38-24 … Cardinals QB Kyle Murray has thrown five interceptions this season and has one of the league’s worst QB ratings (79.7). … Murray has 12 TDs (9 passing, 3 rushing) and four interceptions in nine career road starts. … WR DeAndre Hopkins is averaging 118.6 yards per game since his arrival in Arizona this season in a trade with Houston. … RB Kenyan Drake has four TDs rushing in three games. … WR Larry Fitzgerald has 33 catches for 406 yards and a touchdown in four career games at Carolina. … Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has completed 74% of his passes, third highest in the NFL. … 2019 All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey will miss his second straight game while on injured reserve with an ankle injury. … RB Mike Davis had 91 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his starting debut with Carolina. … Carolina’s tight ends have been a nonfactor with Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz limited to a combined six catches for 37 yards. … LB Shaq Thompson and S Jeremy Chinn combined for 25 tackles against the Chargers. … Panthers rookie DT Derrick Brown had three tackles for a loss last week. … The Panthers forced four turnovers against LA. … Carolina has allowed six TDs rushing this season. … Panthers K Joey Slye has made 15 straight field goals dating back to last season, but has missed two extra points this year. … Fantasy tips: Panthers WR Curtis Samuel appears to be getting more involved in the offense and could be solid flex option.

