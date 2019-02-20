CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers running backs coach Jim Skipper has retired from coaching after 32 years in the NFL, including 15 with Carolina.
Carolina ranked in the top 10 in rushing yards eight times in Skipper’s 15 seasons, including each of the last five years. Carolina’s running backs went to six Pro Bowls under Skipper and four were named All-Pro.
Skipper was a member of both of Carolina’s Super Bowl teams in 2003 and 2015.
The Panthers have not named a replacement.
