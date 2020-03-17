CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB James Bradberry, DE Mario Addison, DT Gerald McCoy, DT Dontari Poe, RT Daryl Williams, OLB Bruce Irvin, CB Ross Cockrell, WR Jarius Wright, S Tre Boston, DT Vernon Butler, WR Chris Hogan, DT Kyle Love, OG Greg Van Roten, DT Stacy McGee, CB Javien Elliott.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR DeAndrew White, TE Dillon Gordon.

NEEDS: Carolina is in rebuilding mode and has already moved on from QB Cam Newton with owner David Tepper saying “I wish him well.” The Panthers have told the 2015 league MVP he is free to seek a trade as they pursue free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater as a potential replacement. The Panthers also need to replace retired middle linebacker and perennial All-Pro selection Luke Kuechly. Carolina is expected to sign defensive end Stephen Weatherly from Minnesota and defensive back Juston Burris from Cleveland to replace cornerback James Bradberry and defensive end Mario Addison, both of whom are expected to sign elsewhere on Wednesday.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $22.9 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL