CAROLINA (5-9) AT INDIANAPOLIS (6-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Colts by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Panthers 6-7-1, Colts 6-6-2

SERIES RECORD – Panthers lead 5-1

LAST MEETING – Panthers beat Colts 29-26, Nov. 2, 2015

LAST WEEK – Panthers lost to Falcons 40-20; Colts lost to Saints 34-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Panthers No. 26, Colts No. 18

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (13), PASS (18).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (30), PASS (16).

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (9), PASS (27).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (9), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Panthers have lost six straight, second-longest streak in NFL, but has won two straight against Colts. … Interim coach Perry Fewell seeking first win with Panthers. Fewell beat Colts as Bills interim coach in 2009 season finale. … Rookie QB Will Grier is expected to make first career start, replacing turnover-prone Kyle Allen. … RB Christian McCaffrey leads league with franchise-record 2,121 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey also leads league with 18 TDs and league’s running backs with 94 receptions. … WR DJ Moore needs 14 receptions to hit 100-catch mark. … Panthers defense is giving up league-high 5.19 yards per carry but is tied with Pittsburgh for league lead in sacks (49). … Game features two of league’s top tacklers in Carolina LB Luke Kuechly and Colts LB Darius Leonard, who was voted to first Pro Bowl this week. … Leonard has 10 or more tackles in 13 of 26 career games. … Indy has dropped four straight and six of seven, including playoff-eliminating loss Monday in New Orleans. … Colts have been outscored 31-7 in fourth quarter of last four games. … QB Jacoby Brissett has completed fewer than 53% of throws in last two games. … RB Marlon Mack needs 19 total yards for single-season career high in yards from scrimmage and 81 yards rushing for first 1,000-yard season. … Nyheim Hines needs six receptions to pass Marshall Faulk (108) for No. 2 among Colts running backs in first two seasons. … Fantasy tip: Colts have not run ball well past two weeks but Mack might be more successful against Panthers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL