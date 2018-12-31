CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ron Rivera says he expects to be back coaching the Panthers next season following a conversation with owner David Tepper.

Rivera said Monday “that’s my assumption because of our conversations talking about going forward. We will continue doing that.”

The Panthers started the season 6-2, but the two-time NFL Coach of the Year’s future appeared uncertain after Carolina lost seven straight games and fell out of playoff contention. Carolina finished 7-9 and will miss the playoffs for second time in three seasons.

Rivera is 71-56-1 in his eight seasons with Carolina, reaching the Super Bowl in 2015.

Tepper turned down interview requests through the team’s public relations department.

Rivera wore a shirt Monday that said “Wofford is coming.” Wofford College is host to the team’s annual training camp.

