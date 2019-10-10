CAROLINA (3-2) vs. TAMPA BAY (2-3) in London

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE – Panthers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Carolina 3-2, Tampa Bay 2-3

SERIES RECORD – Panthers lead 23-15

LAST MEETING – Bucs beat Panthers 20-14, Sept. 12, 2019

LAST WEEK – Panthers beat Jaguars 34-27; Bucs lost to Saints 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – Panthers No. 17, Bucs No. 23

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (4), PASS (23).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (24), PASS (4).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (19), PASS (12).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (2), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Panthers won nine of 13 in series but lost first meeting at home this year. … Carolina playing first international game in franchise history. … Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey’s 866 yards from scrimmage second most through five games in NFL history to Jim Brown’s 988 in 1963. … Panthers QB Kyle Allen won all four career starts with seven TDs, no INTs. Allen first QB in Super Bowl era to win first four starts with no INTs. … Carolina lost last eight starts with Cam Newton at QB. … Panthers second in NFL with 20 sacks. … Coach Ron Rivera won 74th game with Carolina last week, breaking John Fox’s franchise record for coach. … Bucs 0-2 all-time in London, losing to New England (2009) and Chicago (2011). … Tampa Bay DE Shaquil Barrett leads league with nine sacks, one of five players in NFL history with at least nine in first five games. Barrett had three in first meeting with Panthers. … Bucs lead NFL allowing 3.12 yards per catch and rank second with 69.8 yards rushing per game allowed. … Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston’s 1,371 yards passing are most in team history through five games; 11 TD passes rank second. … Winston has 99 career TD passes. … Bucs allowed more than 300 yards passing past four weeks. … Fantasy tip: Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin has been Winston’s No. 1 target all season. Godwin leads NFL with six TD catches, ranks third with 511 yards receiving. Godwin had eight catches for 121 yards, one TD in first meeting with Carolina.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL