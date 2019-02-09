PANAMA CITY (AP) — Former big leaguer Manny Corpas closed out Panama’s 1-0 victory over Puerto Rico on Saturday night, setting up a championship game against Cuba in the Caribbean Series.
Cuba defeated Venezuela 3-0.
The Panamanians are playing in their first final since 1960, when they lost to Cuba. Panama has one Caribbean Series title, won in 1950.
Panama was a late host for the tournament after it was moved from Venezuela for security concerns.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 3 impressions from UW's 67-60 win at Arizona: Despite flu-like symptoms, Huskies roll to 12th straight victory WATCH
- Big winners at Seattle's 84th Sports Star of Year awards include Sue Bird, Gardner Minshew VIEW
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- The Pac-12 media landscape could soon change. Here's one advisor's vision for the conference.
- Mariners spring training 2019: Five story lines to watch for when players report to Peoria, Ariz.
Oriel Caicedo, who previously pitched in Atlanta’s minor league system, pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for Panama. Corpas, who had 19 saves for Colorado in 2007, worked the ninth.
Cuba won the Caribbean Series in 2015 and has lost in the semifinals the last three years.