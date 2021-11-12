LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Palermo had a career-high 30 points as Arkansas-Little Rock routed Champion Christian College 115-51 on Friday night.

Palermo shot 12 for 14 from the floor.

Jovan Stulic had 16 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (2-0). Marko Lukic added 13 points. Admir Besovic had 11 points. CJ White had a career-high 10 rebounds plus 11 points.

It was the first time this season Arkansas-Little Rock scored at least 100 points.

Braylon Hawkins had 20 points for the ACCA-level Tigers. Ezekiel Capaci added 10 points.

