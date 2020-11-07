LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace beat Leeds 4-1 on Saturday and was also on the right side of the latest contentious VAR call in the Premier League.

Offseason signing Eberechi Eze swung over a corner that was headed in by Scott Dann before scoring himself off a free kick to put Palace 2-0 ahead after 22 minutes.

In-form Leeds striker Patrick Bamford reduced the deficit with his seventh goal of the season, but Palace pulled away thanks to a 42nd-minute own-goal by Helder Costa — as he slid in and attempted to block Patrick van Aanholt’s cross — and a strike by Jordan Ayew in the 70th.

The biggest talking point of the match, though, came when a 17th-minute goal from Bamford was ruled out following an intervention by the video assistant referee, when the score was 1-0 at the time.

The striker had pointed his left arm forward to show where teammate Mateusz Klich should pass the ball, and it was the top of Bamford’s arm that was adjudged offside.

Bamford looked bemused and after scoring legitimately 10 minutes later, he looked over to the assistant referee and joked if he was going to rule out that goal, too.

Advertising

“That’s another ridiculous VAR offside decision to disallow Bamford’s goal,” former England captain Gary Lineker said on Twitter. “I actually loathe the way it’s being implemented.”

The impressive win lifted Palace into the top half of the standings, while Leeds conceded four for the second time this week after a defeat by the same score line at home to Leicester on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports