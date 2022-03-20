LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2016 by beating Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes scored the goals at Selhurst Park for Palace, which joined Chelsea in the lineup for the last four.

The two remaining matches in the quarterfinals are played later Sunday: Southampton vs. Manchester City and second-tier Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool.

It was something of a reality check for Frank Lampard’s Everton after its last-gasp 1-0 win over Newcastle on Thursday that boosted its chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

After a high-intensity start to the game, Everton was blown away by an improving Palace side that is heading for next month’s semifinals at Wembley Stadium under Patrick Vieira, who won the FA Cup on five occasions as a player — four times with Arsenal and once with Man City.

For Guehi, the center back who headed in the opening goal, it was a perfect way to celebrate getting a first call-up to England’s squad this week ahead of friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports