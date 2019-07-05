LONDON (AP) — Pakistan’s Cricket World Cup hopes are over.

After winning the toss and finishing on 315-9 in 50 overs on Friday, Pakistan needed to dismiss Bangladesh in their last group-stage match for an improbable seven runs or less to overtake fourth-place New Zealand and reach the semifinals.

Bangladesh reached 8-0 in the 2nd over at Lord’s.

New Zealand joined Australia, India and England in the last four.

The huge score Pakistan required looked unlikely despite a 100-ball 100 from opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was out in rare fashion by hitting his own wicket two balls after reaching his maiden World Cup century.

No. 3 Babar Azam hit 96 in 98 deliveries, including 11 boundaries, four more than Imam.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed retired hurt on 2 but bravely returned for the last ball of the innings and hit a single to deny Mustafizur Rahman his hat trick.

Babar was denied his second century of the tournament when he fell to a yorker from Mohammad Saifuddin that trapped him lbw. He failed with his review and it left Pakistan at 180-2 after 32 overs.

Babar scored 474 runs in the group stage, a record by a Pakistan batter at a single edition of the World Cup. He came into the game needing 60 to overtake Javed Miandad’s 437 total in 1992.

Mustafizur finished with 5-75 off 10 overs.

