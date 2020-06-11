ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail and fast bowler Mohammad Amir have pulled out of the England cricket tour.

Sohail did so for family reasons, while Amir wants to be at the birth of his second child in August, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.

Pakistan hopes to tour in August and play three tests and three Twenty20s.

The PCB plans to send 28 players and 14 support personnel in case a player to cover for COVID-19 infections and injuries.

