KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand fought back to limit Pakistan’s progress to 377-8 despite Agha Salman scoring a gritty half-century on the second day of the first test on Tuesday.

Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam in the day’s first over with no addition to his epic overnight score of 161.

Salman and Nauman Ali then defied New Zealand for well over 1-1/2 hours on a dry wicket but the home team could add only 60 runs in the first session.

Salman was unbeaten on 54 off 110 balls while Mir Hamza, playing his first test since his only test in 2018 against Australia, was yet to score at lunch.

Salman, who earlier had survived a close lbw television referral against Sodhi, raised his fourth half-century in his sixth test off 97 balls with a straight driven boundary off Wagner.

But New Zealand struck with two quick wickets late in a tight first session.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi (1-65) picked up his first test wicket in four years after being recalled for the tour of Pakistan as Mohammad Wasim attempted a ramp shot and Tom Blundell held onto a thin edge.

Neil Wagner (1-43) also picked up his first wicket when Nauman, who labored for 75 deliveries in making seven runs, pulled at the leftarmer but was well caught by Michael Bracewell at square leg.

Babar, who was dropped on 12, went on to score 161 off 280 balls with 16 fours and a six as Tim Southee found the outside edge off his fourth ball of the day.

On Monday, the skipper had saved Pakistan from a top-order collapse with a 196-run stand with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who made 86 runs in his comeback test match in almost four years.

New Zealand is touring Pakistan for two-test matches and three ODIs with Karachi hosting all the games after weather concerns in Multan forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to move the second test to Karachi.

