NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado pitcher Luis De Avila and Baltimore pitcher Willie Rios have been suspended for violations of the minor league drug program.
De Avila was banned for 72 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said Friday. Rios was penalized 50 games after a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
De Avila, a 17-year-old left-hander, was 2-2 with a 6.16 ERA last season in seven starts and one relief appearance for the Dominican Summer League Rockies.
Rios, a 23-year-old left-hander, was 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA last year in nine starts and three relief appearances for Class A Aberdeen of the New York-Penn League.
Nine players have been suspended this year under the minor league program, plus Kansas City pitcher Eric Skoglund under the major league program.
