SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers said Saturday he’s moving back to the rebuilding Padres’ crowded outfield, indicating that San Diego likely is still in the market for a third baseman.

Myers said the decision to switch positions yet again was made during a recent discussion with general manager A.J. Preller and manager Andy Green.

“It was more of a group decision,” Myers said at FanFest. “I did tell them I want to do what’s best for the team going forward. Obviously, I want to win and whatever we can do to do that, I’m down for. … I feel like both sides are happy.”

Neither Preller nor Green immediately responded to requests for comment.

Myers played outfield in 2015 after being acquired in a three-team trade. He then played first base for two seasons before making way for Eric Hosmer last year. He started out in the outfield in 2018, was slowed by another injury and then was moved to third base late in the season and struggled to adjust.

Then there was the moment when Myers was heard criticizing Green during a livestream of the video game Fortnite with Carlos Asuaje, who had been optioned to Triple-A late in the season.

“The Padres are doing cutoff and relays tomorrow at 3 o’clock — in September, dude.” Myers was heard saying. “Oh my God. It’s so miserable, man. It’s insane. Andy could not be any worse than he is right now.”

Asuaje then said, “Dude, I’m streaming this.”

Myers apologized to Green. Around that time, he committed three errors in one game.

“There’s obviously some tough times,” Myers said about playing the hot corner. “I know there was a two-week period where I was not playing third base very well, making some errors and costing my team some runs. When you go up to the plate knowing that you just made an error, giving up a run or two, you put some pressure on yourself at the plate. It will be nice not having that anymore. You push that to the side and go forward with one position I know I’m playing.”

Myers’ $83 million, six-year extension had been the biggest contract in team history until Hosmer came along. He was the AL Rookie of the Year with Tampa Bay in 2013 and an All-Star with San Diego in 2016 when the game was played at Petco Park.

He gets tossed into an outfield mix that includes Hunter Renfroe, Franmil Reyes, Manuel Margot, Travis Jankowski and Franchy Cordero.

San Diego obtained infielder Ian Kinsler last month, but he’s played only two innings at third base in his 13-year career.

