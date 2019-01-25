SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say they are switching to a brown and gold color scheme for 2020 and beyond.
Wayne Partello, the team’s chief marketing officer, says the Padres have notified Major League Baseball that they intend to make the change.
Partello said Friday that the team is still deciding on the exact look.
Fans have long clamored for a return to the distinctive brown color scheme used from the Padres’ inception in 1969 into the 1980s. At one point, the team’s color scheme was dubbed “mustard and mud.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: Free agent rumors and rumblings -- Could a few former Seahawks find their way back?
- Five players the Seahawks may be keeping an eye on at the Senior Bowl
- Washington stays unbeaten in Pac-12 on late free throws at Oregon WATCH
- Could a bond with UW signee Noa Ngalu help lure prized linebacker prospect Daniel Heimuli to Washington?
- Baseball Hall of Fame event turns into Edgar Martinez Appreciation Show | Larry Stone
The Padres have made several uniform changes over the years. Their current color scheme is blue and white.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports