PHOENIX (AP) — Tyson Ross of the San Diego Padres has lost his no-hit try with two outs in the eighth inning at Arizona.
Christian Walker of the Diamondbacks doubled on a ball that Padres center fielder Franchy Cordero appeared to misplay. Cordero got a late break and the ball sailed just over his glove Friday night.
The Padres remain the only team in major league baseball that has never thrown a no-hitter. San Diego began play in 1969.
Ross was pulled after a career-high 127 pitches following Walker’s double that tied it at 1. Cordero homered for San Diego’s run.
Ross struck out 10 and walked three. The right-hander turns 31 on Sunday.