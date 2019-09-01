SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ty France homered twice, Greg Garcia hit a leadoff drive and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 8-4 Sunday as Giants fans gave one more cheer for Pablo Sandoval.

Sandoval grounded out as a pinch-hitter in what could be his final game with the Giants. The 33-year-old former World Series MVP was activated off the injured list earlier in the day for a final at-bat under retiring manager Bruce Bochy.

Sandoval will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow Wednesday. The popular “Kung Fu Panda” drew a loud, lengthy cheer when he went to the on-deck circle in the seventh inning.

The crowd at Oracle Park rose for a standing ovation and fans held phones to take pictures and video the moment when Sandoval walked to the plate following Brandon Crawford’s single. After taking a first-pitch strike from reliever Luis Perdomo, Sandoval hit a weak grounder to third baseman Manny Machado.

Eric Hosmer doubled, singled and tripled in his first three at-bats for San Diego. With a chance at the cycle, he walked in the seventh inning and struck out in the ninth.

Eric Lauer (8-8) beat the Giants for the third time this season. He struck out nine and allowed four runs in six innings.

Kevin Pillar hit his 20th home run for San Francisco. Evan Longoria added a two-run shot.

Garcia homered off Jeff Samardzija (9-11) to start the game. France hit a solo shot against Samardzija in the second and added a three-run drive off Fernando Abad in the sixth. The Padres have hit 104 home runs on the road, tying the franchise record set in 1970.

Lauer bounced back after giving up two runs in the first inning. The Padres lefty retired 14 of 16 during one stretch and fanned the final two batters he faced in the sixth.

Samardzija owned a 1.84 ERA through five August starts but couldn’t carry the momentum over. He allowed six runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Right-hander Robert Stock (biceps strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Giants: Johnny Cueto pitched six scoreless innings in a rehab start with Sacramento on Saturday. Cueto is expected to come off the injured list in the next few days. “He’s ready to go,” Bochy said. “It’s just a matter of where we pencil him in.” . The Giants are awaiting MRI results on Reyes Moronta’s right shoulder. Moronta left Saturday night’s game with an acute right shoulder strain.

UP NEXT

Padres: Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.99 ERA) faces the Diamondbacks on Monday in Arizona.

Giants: RHP Tyler Beede (3-8, 5.56) takes a five-game losing streak into Monday’s game in St. Louis. Beede has never pitched the Cardinals.

__

