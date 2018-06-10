MIAMI (AP) — Clayton Richard of the San Diego Padres has lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins.
Miguel Rojas grounded a clean single up the middle to spoil Richard’s try Sunday at Marlins Park.
The Padres are the only team in the majors that has never pitched a no-hitter. They joined the big leagues in 1969.
Richard retired 15 straight batters at one stretch. The 34-year-old lefty began the day with a 4-6 record and a 4.67 ERA.
