SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres right-hander Jordan Lyles is pitching a perfect game through seven innings against Colorado.
Lyles struck out nine and threw 72 pitches while retiring his first 21 batters Tuesday. The Rockies have hit only two balls out of the infield.
San Diego had a 4-0 lead.
The 27-year-old Conley replaced Bryan Mitchell in the rotation last week. He pitched five effective innings in a 2-1 loss to St. Louis in his first start of the year Thursday night.
The Padres are the only team in the majors without a no-hitter.