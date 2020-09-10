SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Oña homered for his first major league hit, Manny Machado also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 Thursday night despite an injury to starter Chris Paddack.

Six relievers blanked the Giants over the final seven innings as San Diego won its fifth straight and stopped San Francisco’s five-game winning streak.

Paddack went two innings before exiting with a sprained right ankle. He allowed one run and one hit, striking out four.

It was not immediately clear how Paddack got hurt. His departure came after he fanned Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford to end the second. X-rays were negative and Paddack is day to day, the Padres said.

There was nothing wrong with San Diego’s bullpen. Adrian Morejon (2-0), Craig Stammen, Matt Strahm, Pierce Johnson, Emilio Pagán and Dan Altavilla quieted the Giants to secure the Padres’ 18th victory in their last 23 games.

Trevor Cahill (0-1) pitched three innings, permitting four runs and five hits. He struck out three.

Oña’s homer in the fourth pushed the Padres ahead 5-1. Machado’s 10th of the season — all at Petco Park — made it 4-1 in the third.

Wilmer Flores homered off Paddack in the second, pulling the Giants to 3-1.

In a matchup between two of baseball’s better offensive teams, the Padres struck first.

Consecutive singles by Trent Grisham and Fernando Tatis Jr. preceded back-to-back doubles by Mitch Moreland and Austin Nola. Moreland’s hit brought in a pair, and Nola’s ricochet shot off the left-center wall scored Moreland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Pagán (biceps) was reinstated from the injured list before the game and threw an inning. He hadn’t pitched since Aug. 30 against Colorado.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (2-0, 4.56 ERA) had one of his best outings of the season when he held Arizona to one run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings Sunday. Cueto was knocked around by the Padres earlier this year, giving up four runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Padres: RHP Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.50 ERA) won his last start against Oakland when he went seven innings and allowed three runs on seven hits with a season-high nine strikeouts. In his previous three starts, he didn’t complete the fourth inning.

