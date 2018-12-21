GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have ruled out defensive tackle Kenny Clark against the New York Jets, and are unlikely to have wide receiver Randall Cobb.
Clark injured his triceps against Atlanta two weeks ago and will miss his second straight game.
Cobb was listed by the Packers on Friday as doubtful to play, along with starting right tackle Jason Spriggs. Both are in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured last week at Chicago. Cobb ranks third on Green Bay with 37 catches, despite missing six games this season.
Backup cornerback Will Redmond (shoulder) is out for the game at New York, while wide receiver Jake Kumerow (hand) is questionable.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL