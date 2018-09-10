GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says the team is still awaiting information on the extent of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ knee injury.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter after returning in the second half to rally the Packers from a 20-0 deficit for a 24-23 win in the season opener over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Rodgers said he would undergo more tests on Monday, but that he was planning to play next week against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Monday, McCarthy said no decision has been made. The Packers return to the practice field on Wednesday.

Rodgers left in the second quarter against the Bears on a cart after slipping to the turf during a sack and reaching back for the back of his left leg. Rodgers had ACL surgery on his left knee in college.

But he was cleared to return at halftime and came back out for the Packers’ first series of the third quarter.

___

