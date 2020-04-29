GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — After not drafting a single wide receiver last week, the Green Bay Packers have included Michigan State wideout Darrell Stewart among their 15 undrafted free-agent signings.

Stewart caught at least 48 passes each of the past three seasons and finished his college career with 150 receptions.

The Packers’ decision not to select any receivers was one of the major surprises of last week’s draft. Davante Adams, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is the only Packer who had as many as 50 catches or 500 yards receiving last season.

The Packers’ main offseason addition to the receiving group is Devin Funchess, who played just one game last year before going on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.

Green Bay’s other undrafted free agents are UCLA linebacker Krys Barnes, Baylor safety Henry Black, Texas Tech offensive tackle Travis Bruffy, Montreal cornerback Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Utah State linebacker Tipa Galeai, Texas State safety Frankie Griffin, North Dakota guard Zack Johnson, Prairie View A&M fullback Jordan Jones, Prairie View A&M quarterback Jalen Morton, Rutgers defensive tackle Willington Previlon, Florida State cornerback Stanford Samuels, SMU linebacker Delontae Scott, Troy cornerback Will Sunderland and Memphis running back Patrick Taylor.

