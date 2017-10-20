GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says in a post on social media that surgery on his broken collarbone went well.
Rodger thanks fans for their “love, support, thoughts and prayers” in a photo of himself in a hospital bed posted on Instagram. It’s not clear where the surgery took place.
The two-time NFL MVP broke his right collarbone in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings after he was hit by linebacker Anthony Barr and landed hard on his throwing shoulder.
Coach Mike McCarthy said this week that Rodgers’ season could potentially be over. Backup Brett Hundley, the Packers’ fifth-round draft pick in 2015, is now the starting quarterback.
