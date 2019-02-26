LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Pacioretty scored two goals, including the tiebreaker with 5:08 remaining, to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Tuesday night.

With the teams tied 1-all, Pacioretty fired the puck from behind the net and it ricocheted off Dallas forward Tyler Seguin’s skate past goaltender Ben Bishop for his fourth game-winner of the season.

It was a much-needed win for Vegas, which had been outscored 45-30 during a 3-9-1 slide. The Golden Knights improved to 2-6-1 in their last nine home games and 4-1-0 all-time against Dallas.

Nate Schmidt and Brayden McNabb added empty-net goals for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his 100th game with the Golden Knights, snapped a five-game losing streak by making 23 saves. The 15-year veteran lost eight of his previous 10 starts, allowing 24 goals over his past six games.

The win was a celebration for newly acquired forward Mark Stone, traded from Ottawa with prospect Tobias Lindberg just before Monday’s deadline for forward Oscar Lindberg, prospect Erik Brannstrom and a 2020 second-round draft pick that originally belonged to Dallas.

Roope Hintz scored for the Stars, and Bishop was brilliant all game in making a season-high 44 saves. Bishop, who has played just twice since Feb. 4 after spending two weeks on injured reserve, was 4-0 prior to getting hurt but has lost two straight. He’s allowed two or fewer goals in six of his last seven starts.

Hintz gave Dallas a 1-0 lead although replays showed Alexander Radulov running into Fleury’s right elbow and blocker while he was moving into position to make the save. The puck sailed just past Fleury’s blocker as it was being interfered with, and though the play was reviewed, officials stood pat on a good goal.

Vegas got the equalizer on a power play in the middle of the second period, when Pacioretty ripped a shot top shelf from the right circle. It was Vegas’ first power-play goal in four games and just its second in the last eight.

NOTES: After being checked into the boards during the first period by Ryan Reaves, Stars wing Andrew Cogliano left the game and did not return due to an upper-body injury. … Jamie Benn didn’t play against Vegas due to an upper-body injury but is expected to return Thursday in Los Angeles. … Newly acquired Mats Zuccarello, who broke his arm Sunday while blocking a shot from Connor Murphy when the Stars were in Chicago, is expected to miss at least four weeks following surgery. … Radulov has nine points (three goals, six assists) over his last 11 games. … Vegas center Paul Stastny has a point in 18 of his last 25 games (five goals, 19 assists).

UP NEXT

Stars: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Golden Knights: Host the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

