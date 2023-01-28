SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keylan Boone’s 27 points helped Pacific defeat Santa Clara 95-89 on Saturday.

Boone shot 10 for 14, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (11-12, 4-4 West Coast Conference). Luke Avdalovic scored 23 points and added five rebounds. Judson Martindale recorded 17 points and shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Brandin Podziemski led the way for the Broncos (16-7, 4-4) with 38 points and nine rebounds. Keshawn Justice added 13 points for Santa Clara. Carlos Stewart also had 10 points and four assists.

Avdalovic scored 14 points in the first half for Pacific, who led 46-39 at halftime. Boone’s 19-point second half helped Pacific finish off the six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.