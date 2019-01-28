INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has undergone surgery for a ruptured tendon in his right knee.
Team officials have ruled out Oladipo for the rest of this season but did not provide an updated timetable Monday for his return.
Oladipo was injured in Wednesday’s victory over Toronto. He was taken off the court on a stretcher and an MRI confirmed the extent of the injury.
He was averaging a team high 19.2 points and was hoping to make the All-Star Game for the second straight season. Tyreke Evans replaced Oladipo in the starting lineup and scored nine points in Saturday’s loss at Memphis.
