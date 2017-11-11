Cougar FootballCougarsHuskiesHusky FootballPac-12Sports Poll: Who will represent the North in the Pac-12 football championship game? Originally published November 11, 2017 at 5:50 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMike Hopkins is 1-0 with UW Huskies after nail-biting 86-82 comeback win over Belmont
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.