For the second consecutive week, the Huskies and Cougars are 1-2 in Jon Wilner's Pac-12 power rankings. But, with USC's elimination from the conference title chase, it's time to ponder Clay Helton's future in Troy.

Imagine a near future — like, three weeks from now — in which USC athletic director Lynn Swann announces the school has parted ways with coach Clay Helton and issues the following statement:

“Making a coaching change is never easy, but it’s an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our University. Clay helped reestablish our football program and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward.

“While his first two seasons at USC were very successful, the past season has not met expectations. We thank Clay and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes.”

Those are the exact words used by UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero late last season when announcing the dismissal of Jim Mora, with the names and years changed to match Helton’s tenure.

The Bruins’ moves in November ’17 provide crucial context for assessing USC’s options with Helton, whose .500 team was eliminated from the South division race on Saturday by an opponent (Cal) that gets twice as much out of half the talent.

UCLA made a difficult choice with Mora and aggressively pursued a top-tier replacement (Chip Kelly) with the aim of elevating the program to a position of national relevance.

It strikes the Hotline that UCLA’s actions didn’t simply set a bar USC should consider clearing. They served as a dare the Trojans must accept.

Do you care as much about winning as we do?

If the Trojans keep Helton for another season … if they decide he’s a good guy whose maturity has been vital, if they use as justification the 2016 Rose Bowl and the 2017 conference title, if they excuse away the mounting losses to a young quarterback and battered defense … they’re telling fans, donors and future recruits that a program with seven AP/Coaches national titles, seven Heisman winners and 39 conference titles doesn’t have the same desire for success as the basketball school a few miles to the west.

Should the Trojans fire Helton?

Will the Trojans fire Helton?

Those aren’t the right questions.

The right question, courtesy of their arch-rival, is: Do they even have a choice?