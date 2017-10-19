From the best performances to the best Mike Leach quotes, Jon Wilner breaks down the first half of the Pac-12 football season.

Theme of the midseason I: Playoff positioning

The season started with such promise (11-0 in Week One) but the outlook has grown somewhat bleak for the conference, which has no undefeated teams and a collective margin-for-error thinner than the icing on a cupcake.

Two of the three one-loss teams, Washington and Washington State, have ultra-weak non-conference schedules that won’t play well in the committee room at decision time.

The third one-loss team, USC, seemingly has too many difficult games remaining (starting this week) to finish with one loss.

Theme of the midseason II: The schedule

Those Friday night road games are tough, and that’s doubly true if you played on the road the previous weekend.

The Hotline has argued several times that the conference should avoid putting teams in egregious situations (i.e., competitive disadvantages). My opinion didn’t go over well with fans. I stand by it.

Theme of the midseason III: Injuries

The list of players lost for extended time (or the season) includes some of the top talents on the best teams, from Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer and Washington receiver Chico McClatcher to USC offensive lineman Viane Talamaivao and Washington offensive lineman Trey Adams. And Washington cornerback Jordan Miller. And Washington cornerback Byron Murphy.

Oh, and don’t forget about that Herbert kid at Oregon.

Theme of the midseason IV: Penalties

No major conference does ’em better than the Pac-12, which claims three of the five most-penalized teams in the Power Five: Oregon, UCLA and Utah.

I wouldn’t have guessed the Utes. The Bruins? For sure.

News story of the midseason: Oregon State

Ten months after he won the Civil War, zero months after he received a contract extension and one month after a season of promise began, Beavers coach Gary Andersen walked away. Or was told to leave. Actually, they called it a mutual parting.

Doubt his assistants were sorry to see him go.

Prop of the midseason: Cupcakes

ESPN set three down on the sideline at Husky Stadium, and it was on.

Actually, it had been on for many hours, thanks to Kirk Herbstreit’s “You should be thanking ESPN” line. Then the broadcast crew got personal.

The object of their ire? A coach who was sticking up for his fans and never even mentioned ESPN.

[ Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen » ]

Best game (nonconference): USC 27, Texas 24 (2OT)

Tense bludgeoning on both sides with a fabulous finish that featured fourth-down conversions, a game-tying drive and pressure field goals. A highly-satisfying rematch.

Best game (conference): Washington State 30, USC 27

Both were undefeated,, both were ranked, and both had 27 points with 1:40 left when WSU’s Erik Powell connected from 32 yards. Then the Cougars stopped Sam Darnold with the game on the line.

Also considered: Arizona over Colorado 45-42, Arizona State over Oregon 37-35, and USC over Utah 28-27

Best comeback I: UCLA 45, Texas A&M 44

The Bruins rallied from 34 points down late in the third quarter to beat the Aggies in a Labor Day Sunday epic.

The game winner came with 43 seconds left, made possible by A&M clock management issues.

Best comeback II: Washington State 47, Boise State 44 (3OT)

The Cougars scored three touchdowns in the final eight minutes, with serious help from the bumbling Broncos, to force overtime.

And they did it without Luke Falk.

[ Game story » ]

Best offensive player: Stanford RB Bryce Love

Leads the nation in rushing by a wide margin, good for at least one 50-yard run each game, doing things few have done, ever. And he has the perfect hashtag, too: #HeismanLove.

Best defensive player: Washington DT Vita Vea

The unstoppable force in the middle of the conference’s best defense. Stats are meaningless because opponents must devote at least to blockers to him.

Best special teams player: Washington PR Dante Pettis

Punt to him, and there’s a good chance he’ll take it all the way back (three this season). Punt away from him, and risk handing the Huskies choice field position. Either way, he impacts the game.

[ Return Rewind: All of Dante Pettis’ record-setting punt returns » ]

Best transfer: Utah WR Darren Carrington

The major talent from Oregon has thus far stayed out of trouble in Salt Lake City and produced as the Utes hoped, with 39 catches and five touchdowns.

Best WR named Darren: Andrews, UCLA

Josh Rosen’s top target has 44 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Best freshman: Arizona DE Kylan Wilborn

Has given the Wildcats a vital presence on the edge with seven tackles-for-loss. (Several good candidates in this category, by the way, and most of them play defense.)

Best coach: Justin Wilcox, Cal

He’s orchestrated a remarkable overhaul of the program in just nine months and has Cal two wins from a bowl berth.

No stat better illustrates the change than this: Last year, the Bears were 122nd nationally in yards-per-play allowed. This year, they are 52nd.

Hot start: Washington schools

They were both 6-0 and ranked in the top 10 when they left campus late last week.

Cold finish: Washington schools

Then they combined for 10 points, allowed 50 and were no longer ranked in the top 10 when they returned to campus late last week.

Best rise: Cal QB Ross Bowers

We disagree with the Russian judge and believe Bowers deserves a 10.

[ Watch | Ross Bowers’ high-school and college front-flip TDs » ]

Worst fall: Colorado

The Buffaloes became the first division winner to open 0-3 in conference play the following season.

Best Mike Leach quote I: To a student’s question

“I don’t know that they’re little green men, and I don’t know that they’re in our galaxy … I take more the biblical approach on this whole thing. Why only this planet? Why only us? They say, ‘We’re the only one.’ Really, why? Have you been to the other planets? Have you checked out the other planets? To me, it makes more sense that if it happened here, it happened somewhere else, than it only happened here.”

Best Mike Leach quote II: After USC

“It’s a good win. There’s a lot of people. It’s like Woodstock, except everybody’s got their clothes on.”

Best Mike Leach quote III: After Cal

“There’s no bright spot. We were pathetic. We were a bunch of pathetic frontrunners.”

(That kind of thing wouldn’t play well in Lincoln, by the way.)

Most (unintended) inflammatory quote: Washington’s Chris Petersen

“It hurts us tremendously in terms of national exposure. No one wants to watch our game on the East Coast that late, and we all know it.”

Bristol, your reaction?

Best performance: Arizona QB Khalil Tate

Came off the bench in Boulder to rush for more yards (327) than any quarterback in major college history. Also, the Wildcats won 45-42.

Best performance by someone not named Khalil Tate: Stanford’s Bryce Love

Rushed for 301 yards on just 25 carries against Arizona State, scoring on runs of 43, 59 and 61 yards.

Best quarter: UCLA’s Josh Rosen

Threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the final 15 minutes to lead the Bruins past Texas A&M. That’s two games for some QBs.

Best performance in a losing role: Colorado TB Phillip Lindsay

Rushed for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Arizona — and was not the player of the game.