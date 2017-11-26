UCLA made a bold move in response to USC's dominance of Southern California and the Pac-12 South. Will it pay off? It wasn't the only coaching shakeup in the South: Todd Graham is out after six seasons at Arizona State.

The Pac-12 just got a lot more interesting

The Bruins just landed the hottest coach on the carousel, signing Chip Kelly to a five-year deal worth $23.3 million.

Where will he take a program that hasn’t competed for the division in three years and hasn’t won the conference in 19?

There is every reason to believe Kelly will make the Bruins vastly more competitive than they have been … that he will contend for division and conference titles … that he could, potentially, position the Bruins as a regular playoff contender.

It’s a colossal move for UCLA football, an investment in the investments, so to speak.

The Bruins just opened a $60 million (approximate) football operations complex. They want an on-field product worthy of the price tag and the commitment by top donors, including Casey Wasserman, whose name is on the building.

(Waserman, by the way, was part of the hiring process. So, too, was Troy Aikman, who is close friends with Kelly’s agent, David Dunn.)

Kelly hardly has a pristine off-the-field resume.

He was slapped by the NCAA with a failure to monitor charge and given an 18-month show-cause penalty (since expired) for violations under his watch at Oregon.

(Hello, Willie Lyles.)

It’s a bold step for the Bruins in that regard, which certainly shows their level of urgency to make football work.

It also shows confidence in their compliance infrastructure and, it would seem, the NCAA’s confidence in athletic director Dan Guerrero, who has a stellar reputation on such matters.

(I spoke to a source recently who said Matt Elliott, the Bruins’ senior associate AD for internal ops, has a first-class system in place to educate/support Kelly and his staff. Because obviously, all eyes will be on Kelly and Co. when it comes to adherence to the NCAA rulebook.)

Will Kelly recreate the success he experienced at Oregon?

I’m skeptical it will reach that level, despite his acumen and innovation and UCLA’s resources.

Yes, Kelly + UCLA’s new facilities + its recruiting base = a powerful combination.

But the college game … the Pac-12 game … has evolved since the heyday of the Quack Attack.

If anything, the game is slowing down a notch: Defenses have caught up to the no-huddle, warp-speed style.

One of Kelly’s central advantages in the 2009-12 window was being unique: His system was fast and simple — it had to be simple because it was so fast — and different.

That’s not the case anymore, not to the extent it was.

Will he find a way to make it work? Will he adjust his style?

He’s smart enough to adjust, for sure, and to attract elite players — and his approach works better in college than the NFL, where he was twice dismissed (Eagles and 49ers).

And win. But win at his previous level? Hmmmm.

There are more obstacles in his path than there were in 2009, and several of them are located in the North.

The impact across town will be fascinating to watch.

The Kelly hire is UCLA’s ultimate response to USC’s football dominance of Southern California and the South division:

“We’re ready to take control. Stop us if you can.”

The move ramps up the competitiveness of college football in Los Angeles, which is a good thing for football in the entire Pac-12.

The South isn’t quite wide open, at the moment. But if Sam Darnold leaves USC this winter, the division becomes anyone’s for the taking in ’18.

It’s a far better situation for Kelly than the North, where Stanford and Washington — and possibly Washington State and Oregon, too — would pose greater annual obstacles.

No doubt, this heaps pressure on Clay Helton by an order of magnitude.

Again, the competition is a good thing.

Crucial point: Whether Kelly wins in Westwood or wins big in Westwood is a secondary issue for the conference as a whole.

His presence increases the quality of coaching and makes the Pac-12 vastly more interesting.

It’s somewhat akin to Jim Harbaugh’s return to Michigan and the impact, on the field and off, that Harbaugh has had on Big Ten football.

This has been a forgettable season for the Pac-12 in many regards. It has taken multiple hits on the PR front and isn’t involved in the playoff race.

The conference desperately needs a boost in appeal and success. Kelly provides the former, immediately, and a chance for the latter.

The Pac-12 football brand just got a major bump.

It’s the right move for ASU to fire Todd Graham

Yes, you can fire a coach who wins seven games.

You can fire a coach who finishes second in his division.

You can fire a coach who beats his rival and upsets a top-10 team.

You can fire a coach whose seems to meet the standards the university president and athletic director established prior to the season.

And you don’t have to be in the SEC to do it.

Arizona State fired Todd Graham on Sunday morning.

It was surprising only if you didn’t see the bigger picture … if you didn’t see that AD Ray Anderson and president Michael Crow had laid the groundwork, that their threshold for retention was higher than 7-5, that a future with Graham just wasn’t in the plans.

Bottom line: Anderson believes Graham is not the coach to take ASU to the next level. That he’s not the coach to maximize the opportunity presented by ASU’s new facilities. That he’s not the coach to compete for the South title against USC and Chip Kelly-era UCLA. That he’s not the coach to eliminate the first word in the description (sleeping giant) that has tailed ASU, fairly or unfairly, for so many decades.

Hotline reaction: This was the right move.

It was the right move because Graham has hit the stagnation point in his trajectory: New coach revives the program’s energy, changes the culture and wins early … then hits a few potholes (because most every job has potholes) … then gets judged against his own success and fairs poorly in that comparison.

Jim Mora encountered a similar arc, and got let go.

Rich Rodriguez would have experienced the same fate, if not for finding a life jacket on the bench named Khalil Tate.

It’s much more difficult to reclaim the high ground within the division than it is to get there in the first place.

And the Devils are a good distance from the high ground: They finished two games behind USC with a lopsided head-to-head loss.

Faring better than last season isn’t the same as being poised to win the division.

It was the right move because the conference has figured out Graham and his schemes and methods, and once that point arrives, the long-term fate is sealed.

Graham is a defensive specialist whose defense has been exposed.

The Sun Devils were 113th nationally in total defense two years ago, 127th last year and 109th this season.

They have been figured out; Graham has been figured out.

What options, what tricks, does he have left that would allow ASU to compete with USC and UCLA in the next few seasons?

Now the pressure is on Anderson, a former player (Stanford), agent and NFL administrator in his fourth year at ASU.

His contacts in the coaching world are deep. He made the right move with Bobby Hurley. He made the right move in firing Graham. He has been preparing a short list for weeks, if not months. He is smart. He knows football. He should, by now, know ASU.

I think he’ll get it right.

But at Arizona State, that could mean hiring a coach who wins for a few years, then flattens out.

In Tempe, Year One is easy compared to Year Six.