We assess the carnage of a miserable year for the Conference of Champions, one in which it was left out of the College Football Playoff and no team advanced past the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Pac-12 basketball season, born in scandal and defined by mediocrity, came to a calamitous end Thursday night when Arizona suffered a beatdown at the hands of No. 13 seed Buffalo.

That, of course, was only a portion of the conference’s March misery: The first round is halfway over, and the Pac-12 is out of the NCAAs. Done. Gone.

And that, of course, is only a portion of the conference’s six-month nightmare.

We will get to the details and the context in a moment, but know this: Best I can tell, the Pac-12 just endured the single worst year of any major conference in the current era of intercollegiate football and men’s basketball.

The. Worst.

It’s a ghastly triad of postseason failure and off-the-court scandal:

No team in the College Football Playoff and the worst bowl record (1-8) in major conference history.

An 0-3 mark in the NCAA tournament and the first Power Six league to not reach the second round in the era of the current conference structure (per ESPN).

Two programs implicated in the biggest college sports scandal in a half century (FBI corruption) and a third involved in an international incident (ChinaGate).

I could not recall a major conference getting hit with a triple whammy of that magnitude:

The worst bowl record, the worst NCAA performance and two scandals — all in the same football/basketball cycle.

And yet … I am hardly an expert on the sweep of major college sports over the past few decades.

So I called one.

I called Malcolm Moran, director of the renown Sports Capital Journalism Program at Indiana University/Purdue University.

Oh, and Moran is also a board member of the Football Writers Association of America, an inductee into the U.S. Basketball Writers’ Hall of Fame, the author of a history of the Rose Bowl, a former writer/columnist at USA Today and The New York Times, the former Knight Chair of Sports Journalism at Penn State, the recipient of the Naismith Hall of Fame’s Curt Gowdy Award and … I’ll stop there.

I posed the question to Moran:

Combine the football and basketball woes with the FBI and ChinaGate off-court issues: Has the Pac-12 established a new low for a power conference in a single fall/winter cycle?

“When you have the football and basketball issues happening simultaneously, it’s hard to come up with a comparison,” Moran said.

“With the population base in (the Pac-12’s) footprint, this level of performance should never happen.”

Our search for perspective began with a discussion of the appropriate timeframe: The Pac-12’s performance is the worst since …?

“Whatever your formula,” Moran said, “it’s going to be imperfect.”

The more we talked, the more apparent that became.

Should the window of context date all the way to point-shaving scandal that rocked college basketball in the 1950s, long before conferences took their current shape?

Or should we limit the timeframe to the post-modern era of 12- and 14-team leagues?

For calculating a conference’s NCAA tournament and bowl performance, percentages are as important as raw numbers. Do we use the 64-team era, or only the 68-team years?

How wide should we cast the football net? In the 1970s, conferences only sent two or three teams to the postseason. Or should we limit the window to the past decade, with 30+ bowl games and .500 teams participating?

“If you use the late 80s as the timeframe for both sports, that’s probably reasonable,” Moran said.

“That’s when the NCAAs had expanded, and you’re starting to get more bowl games, plus the creation of the Bowl Coalition in the early 90s.”

Of course, using the late 1980s as our starting point brings an unholy entity into the conversation: The Southwest Conference, which set a standard for corruption that likely will never be broken.

But the SWC hasn’t existed for a quarter century; it’s not relevant to the discussion of the Pac-12’s on/off-the-field performance in 2017-18.

Moran noted the years when the SEC only sent a handful of the teams to the NCAAs, but it was winning football championships.

He mentioned the bad bowl cycle experienced by the Big Ten at the turn of this decade, but the basketball product never cratered at the same time.

(The B1G had a brutal fall in 2011, with the Penn State/Sandusky abuse scandal and a slogging football product. But basketball flourished, with four teams in the Sweet 16 and Ohio State in the Final Four.)

Thanks to Duke and North Carolina, the ACC never bottomed in basketball during its stretch of murky football, when Miami and Florida State were no longer powerhouses and Clemson had not yet emerged.

The Big 12?

The Big 12 has been hit hard by intra-conference feuding, by poaching from other leagues, by sketchy football performances and, in 2016, by the heinous Baylor sex assault scandal/aftermath.

But it never established a new low in both sports in a single athletic year, September to March, as the Pac-12 has managed in 2017-18.

“This seems extreme,” Moran said.

The worst bowl record ever … the worst NCAA performance in the current era … plus the FBI and ChinaGate scandals — all in the same seven months.

It’s unprecedented.

“There may have been other instances when other league went through a bunch of issues (off the field),” Moran said, “but they never had anywhere near this profile because things weren’t examined the way they are now.

“Every small thing is scrutinized. I mean, can you imagine Bill Walton as a college student with a camera in his phone?”

(Cannot … Will not.)

Let us, then, place the Pac-12’s seven months on a shelf unto itself. But that only gets us halfway home.

The other issue carries deeper significance for the conference and its members: Is the misery of 2017-18 a one-off, or part of a trend? And what’s the explanation … if there even is an explanation?

For frustrated fans across the Pac-12 footprint, the instinct in undoubtedly to blame:

Commissioner Larry Scott The Pac-12 Networks Night kickoffs All of the above

I’ll disagree with that assessment, and here’s why: This is a single-year collapse.

In the 2016-17 cycle, the Pac-12 placed a team in the playoff (Washington), won three bowl games, advanced three teams to the Sweet 16, put one in the Final Four (Oregon) and had the highest tournament winning percentage among the Power Six leagues.

So let’s inch back away from the brink, at least for now.

“The conference isn’t in that bad of shape,” said Chuck Neinas, the former commissioner of the Big Eight and Big 12, told me.

(Note: I also reached out to ex-SEC commissioner Mike Slive and ex-Big East boss Mike Tranghese; both declined to comment.)

“The membership has the foundation to be successful.,” Neinas continued. “When negative situations affect a conference, it all seems to come at once.

“Just a few years ago, people were talking about the Big Ten like it was Spain, in that it had seen its better days.”

The Pac-12 has issues, serious issues, and they have been addressed on the Hotline:

The projected $1 billion revenue deficit (relative to the Big Ten and SEC) … and the need for a football oversight committee, especially in regard to scheduling … and the need greater emphasis on the revenue sports by the Pac-12 Networks to help market the football and men’s basketball brands. (Plus more eyeballs for, and more money from, the networks.)

But those issues do not metastasize into a dumpster fire in a matter of months, from one March to the following September.

The on-the-field/court cratering is more about immediate circumstances, about roster changes and coaching changes, about no-show performances and bad matchups — the dastardly whims of competition all rising up, at once, to swallow whole two postseasons.

But the systemic issues noted above could very well serve as root causes of a multiyear decline for the conference, because of their impact on recruiting and retention of coaches and construction of facilities and poor schedules and limited media exposure.

They could absolutely undermine the Pac-12’s long-haul product, and that’s where the focus should go: Is the 2017-18 free fall simply the most unseemly of outliers, or the onset of a downturn?

Another year at rock bottom would be reason for the conference to shift sentiment from concern to panic.

For now, we know the just-completed football-basketball cycle was an epic fail. But that’s all we know.