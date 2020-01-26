CORVALLIS, Ore. – Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State 66-57 on Sunday, sweeping the two-game Civil War series.

The Ducks (17-2 overall, 7-1 Pac-12) dominated the final 20 minutes after trailing by three points at the half.

Oregon, which won Friday’s game 76-64 in Eugene, swept Oregon State for the first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before Scott Rueck became the Beavers’ coach and began to turn the program around.

Ionescu was emotional after the game in a television interview about Sunday’s death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who had mentored her.

“Everything I do, I do it for him. This season is for him,” she said.

Ionescu also had “Forever 24” and a heart on her shoes.

Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4), who have lost three games in a row.

Pivec, who scored 15 points in the first half, picked up her fourth foul with 2:20 left in the third quarter and the Ducks leading by two points. With Pivec on the bench, Oregon outscored the Beavers 5-0 for the remainder of the quarter.

Oregon scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to lead 59-45.

WSU women lose to No. 10 UCLA

LOS ANGELES – Michaela Onyenwere scored 23 points as 10th-ranked UCLA recovered from a slow start to earn a 66-50 victory over Washington State.

The Bruins (18-1, 7-1 Pac-12) won despite shooting 37% from the field and they did not make a three-pointer in 15 attempts.

“Well, 0 for 15 wasn’t really what I was going for, but we have sort of been up and down,” UCLA coach Cori Close said.

The Bruins are tied for first place in the Pac-12 with Oregon and Stanford.

Borislava Hristova scored 14 points for Washington State (9-11, 2-6), which shot 35.5% from the field and lost its fourth straight.

“When you play UCLA, they have a lot of weapons and you have to try to take away something that is right in their wheelhouse,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Obviously that was rebounding and covering them a little bit, and I thought we really battled well in that area.”

UCLA is 32-0 in home games against the Cougars.

Other games

• Freshman Francesca Belibi scored a season-best 20 points to go with eight rebounds, and No. 6 Stanford routed Utah 82-49 to run its home winning streak at Maples Pavilion to 16 games, dating to last season.

Hannah Jump added 14 points for the Cardinal (18-2, 7-1 Pac-12).

• Paris Austin made two free throws with 3.2 seconds left, and the host California men held on to beat rival Stanford 52-50.

• Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 12 Oregon took full advantage of 23 UCLA turnovers for a 96-75 victory over the visiting Bruins.

The league-leading Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) remained perfect at home, improving to 12-0.

• Malachi Flynn, a transfer from WSU who played at Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, scored 21 points and No. 4 San Diego State won 71-67 at UNLV to remain the nation’s lone unbeaten Division I men’s team. The Aztecs are 21-0.