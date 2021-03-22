The perfection was bound to end sometime. But, hey, when was the last time you heard the word perfection mentioned when talking about men’s basketball in the Pac-12 Conference.

Well, the conference that has been dismissed and maligned for its showing on the national scene is certainly showing off this year. Four of the five Pac-12 teams that received NCAA tournament bids made it to the Sweet 16.

The Pac-12’s record so far … 10-1 (when you consider it a victory, which we certainly are going to do, when Oregon advanced out of the first round after a “no-contest” when Virginia Commonwealth couldn’t play because of a COVID-19 outbreak).

Into the Sweet 16 are No. 6-seed USC, No. 7-seed Oregon, No. 11-seed UCLA and No. 12-seed Oregon State. The only loser was fifth-seeded Colorado, which lost in the second round.