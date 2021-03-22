By
Seattle Times staff

The perfection was bound to end sometime. But, hey, when was the last time you heard the word perfection mentioned when talking about men’s basketball in the Pac-12 Conference.

Well, the conference that has been dismissed and maligned for its showing on the national scene is certainly showing off this year. Four of the five Pac-12 teams that received NCAA tournament bids made it to the Sweet 16.

The Pac-12’s record so far … 10-1 (when you consider it a victory, which we certainly are going to do, when Oregon advanced out of the first round after a “no-contest” when Virginia Commonwealth couldn’t play because of a COVID-19 outbreak).

Into the Sweet 16 are No. 6-seed USC, No. 7-seed Oregon, No. 11-seed UCLA and No. 12-seed Oregon State. The only loser was fifth-seeded Colorado, which lost in the second round.

