Arizona submitted the most impressive season-opening performance in the Pac-12, and we’re not sure it was even close given the state of the Wildcats’ program in recent years.
Oregon State was superb Saturday night in a takedown of Boise State, but the Beavers went bowling last season.
USC and UCLA rolled to victories, but both teams are expected to have quality seasons and were facing third-rate competition at home.
The Wildcats, who were 1-16 the past two years, dominated San Diego State on the road one year after being embarrassed at home by the Aztecs.
What’s the ceiling for Arizona in Year Two under coach Jedd Fisch? That’s anyone’s guess at this early stage.
But we can at least define the bar.
The Hotline examined every Pac-12 season since 1978, when the Arizona schools joined the conference, to identify teams that won less than two games.
There are 18 of ’em across the decades.
Then we charted how those 18 fared the following season to determine the greatest year-over-year improvement.
Of note: Only three teams improved to at least five wins.
Stanford went 1-10 in 1987, then 5-6 the ensuing year, while Washington went 0-12 in 2008, then 5-7 the next year.
But the best turnaround resides in Berkeley.
Cal was 1-10 in 2001, the final year of coach Tom Holmoe’s tenure. The Bears hired Jeff Tedford and went 7-5 the following season with a team that featured four players selected in the ensuing NFL draft, including quarterback Kyle Boller.
The transfer portal has changed the reloading speed and made swift turnarounds far more manageable. Largely because of two newcomers, quarterback Jayden de Laura and receiver Jacob Cowing, the Wildcats could challenge Cal’s benchmark if they remain healthy and receive a few favorable bounces.
It’s not like they’re playing in the SEC West or Big Ten East.
And even if the seven-win bar proves far beyond Arizona’s grasp, what’s the harm in pondering?
After all, Week One is in the books, which makes this overreaction Monday.
Power ratings based entirely on the scoreboard, except when they aren’t …
(All times Pacific)
1. Utah (0-1)
Result: lost at Florida 29-26
Next up: vs. Southern Utah (10:30 a.m. on Pac-12 Networks)
2. USC (1-0)
Result: beat Rice 66-14
Next up: at Stanford (4:30 p.m. on ABC)
3. UCLA (1-0)
Result: beat Bowling Green 45-17
Next up: vs. Alabama State (2 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks)
4. Washington (1-0)
Result: beat Kent State 45-20
Next up: vs. Portland State (1 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks)
5. Oregon State (1-0)
Result: beat Boise State 34-17
Next up: at Fresno State (7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network)
6. Arizona (1-0)
Result: won at San Diego State 38-20
Next up: vs. Mississippi State (8 p.m. on FS1)
7. Oregon (0-1)
Result: lost to Georgia 49-3
Next up: vs. Eastern Washington (5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks)
8. Arizona State (1-0)
Result: beat Northern Arizona 40-3
Next up: at Oklahoma State (4:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Related Articles
College Sports | Pac-12 football: The early betting lines for Week Two games
College Sports | Pac-12 recap: Losses by Utah and Oregon offset wins elsewhere
College Sports | Saturday Night Five: Pac-12 delivers perfect record in Week One (except in the games that mattered most)
College Sports | Sitting down? College football leadership actually expanded the playoff (and it’s good for the Pac-12)
College Sports | Mailbag: Without COVID hangover, Pac-12 success should improve
9. Cal (1-0)
Result: beat UC Davis 34-13
Next up: vs. UNLV (1 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks)
10. Stanford (1-0)
Result: beat Colgate 41-10
Next up: vs. USC (4:30 p.m. on ABC)
11. Washington State (1-0)
Result: beat Idaho 24-17
Next up: at Wisconsin (12:30 p.m. on FOX)
12. Colorado (0-1)
Result: lost to TCU 38-13
Next up: at Air Force (12:30 p.m. on CBS)
Support the Hotline: Receive three months of unlimited access for just 99 cents. Yep, that’s 99 cents for 90 days, with the option to cancel anytime. Details are here, and thanks for your support.
*** Send suggestions, comments and tips (confidentiality guaranteed) to pac12hotline@bayareanewsgroup.com or call 408-920-5716
*** Follow me on Twitter: @WilnerHotline
*** Pac-12 Hotline is not endorsed or sponsored by the Pac-12 Conference, and the views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the views of the Conference.