The Zags play Brigham Young for the title at 1 p.m. Tuesday and probably will have to compete without two guards who were injured in Monday’s game, Laura Stockton and Jill Townsend.

LAS VEGAS – Zykera Rice’s last-second shot gave Gonzaga a chance to play for another West Coast Conference women’s tournament championship. The Zags likely will have to find a way to win it without two key players who were lost to leg injuries.

Rice’s scoop layup just before the buzzer lifted No. 12 Gonzaga to a 78-77 double-overtime victory over Saint Mary’s on Monday in the WCC semifinals.

“Never made a game-winner before,” said Rice, a graduate of Clover Park High School in Lakewood. “Glad we won, and I’m still kind of numb. I think our coach put us all in the right position for anyone to make the shot.”

The victory came at a cost, as Zags guards Laura Stockton and Jill Townsend were injured.

Stockton hurt her left knee in the third quarter and her parents, Hall of Famer John and Nada, went to the locker room to be with her. Senior Laura Stockton, a graduate of Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, came back out in the fourth quarter — on crutches and with a large leg brace — to support teammates.

Townsend’s left leg buckled as she tried to help on defense early in the second overtime. The sophomore from Okanogan, who scored a career-high 19 points, was carried off the court to the locker room with an air cast on the leg.

Coach Lisa Fortier of the Zags (28-3) didn’t sound as if she expected either would be able to play in Tuesday’s 1 p.m. title game against Brigham Young (24-6), which beat Pepperdine 68-63 in the other semifinal.

“They’re getting checked out by the doctors here, but we won’t know much until we get them back to Spokane and have them fully evaluated,” Fortier said. “I know that neither of them look too happy right now and that they’re in a lot of pain.”

Gonzaga still found a way to rally without its two guards.

“This might be my favorite moment. It’s bittersweet in some ways, but I’ve never been prouder,” Fortier said. “I wish there was a better word I could say.”

Sam Simons gave Saint Mary’s (20-11) a 77-76 lead when she scored with 14 seconds left.

Gonzaga worked the clock down and Rice, whose hair is dyed blue, drove across the lane and made the scoop shot. She finished with a game-high 21 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Madeline Holland scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting for Saint Mary’s, which had a chance to win at the end of regulation and also the end of the first overtime, but Gonzaga got stops both times.

“This was a roller coaster,” Fortier said. “You’ve heard our team talk about the word ‘grit’ this year, and commitment . . . Right now, we are talking about commitment, which means ‘I have to.’ Some of those defensive stops and those rebounds were ‘I have to . . . We have to get the ball right now.’ ”

