The XFL announced the cities that will host teams in its third iteration Sunday.

And the spring football league will again call Seattle and, more specifically, Lumen Field home again.

The league is planning to return on Feb. 18, 2023.

The Seattle Dragons were part of the last reboot of the XFL. They went 1-4 before the season was shut down in March of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The league announced it wouldn’t return for a second season in April 2020.

Since then Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson headed an effort to buy the league, which will have eight teams: Arlington, Texas; Houston; Orlando; Las Vegas; San Antonio; St. Louis and Washington DC.

The league didn’t announce the mascots, but the Seattle team does have a coach: longtime NFL coach Jim Haslett, who was head coach of the Saints from 2000-05.

The league is accepting reservations for season tickets at XFL.com/tickets.

Kraken re-sign Geekie

The Kraken announced they re-signed center Morgan Geekie to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million.

Geekie set career highs in goals (seven) and assists (15) last season.

Geekie was picked in the NHL Expansion Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes.