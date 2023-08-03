It could all be on the line in a single heat for the unlimited hydroplane teams as they return to Lake Washington this weekend.

Not only will this weekend decide the Gold Cup, the biggest race on the boat-racing calendar, but the winner also claims the HomeStreet Bank Cup, which is the trophy given to the winner each year at Seafair.

Even better, that winner-take-all final Sunday afternoon could decide who wins the National High Points championship as well.

Three trophies for one heat is a pretty good deal for fans of rooster tails and skid fins.

“I think it makes one of the most important races that have been in the sport in a while,” said Darrell Strong, who owns Strong Racing.

The H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series will conclude its schedule this weekend. The normal season ender in San Diego was a late scratch because of sponsorship problems. That means a truncated four-race schedule this season.

And that likely means the seasonlong points race comes down to Sunday, and it’s close enough now that it figures to be decided in the final. Auburn-based Strong Racing has its two boats in the top spot as J.Michael Kelly in the Beacon Electric leads childhood friend Corey Peabody in the Beacon Plumbing by just 19 points.

But it’s close. Less than 800 points separates first place from fourth, and two teams that have yet to win a final are in the mix with the U-11 Legend Yacht Transport (Unlimited Racing Group) and the U-40 Flav-R-Pac (Bucket List Racing) are in third and four, respectively.

Here’s what you need to know this weekend:

They bring some boats this year? Last year, the first year back after skipping 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, only five boats turned up at the Stan Sayres pits. Figure there will be between eight and 10 boats this weekend.

There are a rookie drivers? Four of them, actually.

Dylan Runne of Rumson, N.J., took over the Miss HomeStreet, the boat that won the national title last year. He was the first driver in the Hydro Racing League to win three consecutive championships in three different classes.

Rookie Brent Hall of Seattle is trying to become first Black boat racer to qualify in the unlimiteds in the Bucket List Racing boat, but mechanical problems have kept him short of the laps he needs (15 at more than 130 mph).

Bobby King qualified and drove the Graham Trucking in the Tri-Cities. His father Jimmy King drives the Go3 Racing boat, the last piston-power boat in the field of turbine engines. That boat rarely races in Seattle.

Gunnar O’Farrell, whose grandfather Greg and father Brian run Go Fast Turn Left Racing will make his debut in the The Beast Unleashed Miss Thriftway, which pays homage to the great Miss Thriftways of the past. O’Farrell qualified in testing in the Tri-Cities.

Wait, where is Shane? Shane, who drove the Miss HomeStreet Bank, retired in the offseason, a month after winning his seventh national title in 12 years. Shane retired at 34 and tied for second on the sports’ national-title list. Shane said he retired to spend more time with his young sons.

What’s happened so far this season? Lots of flips in the early going. The first two races, the Southern Cup in Guntersville, Ala., and the Madison (Ind.) Regatta had flips in the final and had to declare the winner based on weekend points rather than decide it on the water.

Will Seafair be decided on the water? Hard to say, but it’s hard to bet against a streak. Kelly won last year when Jimmy Shane went under 80 mph in the prerace jockeying for position and earned a penalty. It was the third consecutive Seafair Shane lost via penalty and the fourth consecutive Seafair decided by a penalty.

Who’s the favorite? Hard not to go with Peabody. He had a perfect weekend last week in the Tri-Cities as he as the top qualifier, won all his preliminary heats and won the Columbia Cup.

Gold Cup means a different format right? It does. The Gold Cup features four preliminary heats instead of the usual three. Heats 1 and 2 will be Saturday.

And a new schedule? That too. Seafair is running earlier this year. Friday’s qualifying, normally in the late afternoon, starts at 11:45 a.m. Saturday’s heats are at 12:30 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. Sunday’s final, which is about two hours earlier than normal, starts at 2:35 p.m.

What about the Angels? The Blue Angels are also slotted differently this year, starting at 3:30 p.m. each day. That will come after the hydroplane racing instead of in the middle of it as it traditionally is.

It’s on TV right? Yup. KONG will broadcast Sunday’s action from noon to 5 p.m. That will cover Heat 4 and the Gold Cup final.