Betting favorite Whatwasithinking passed seven horses in the final quarter-mile to win the $50,000 Auburn Stakes by a nose over 28-1 shot Vicente’s Shadow on Sunday at Emerald Downs.
Whatwasithinking, trained by Frank Lucarelli and ridden by Kevin Orozco, ran 6 furlongs in 1 minute, 9.63 seconds.
The Kentucky-bred gelding — owned by Chris Randall of Bellevue, Nick Rossi of Las Vegas and Lucarelli of Enumclaw — returned $6.40 on a $2 win wager in the race for 3-year-old males that attracted a field of 11.
Vicente’s Shadow finished a neck ahead of third-place Boundary Bay, a shipper from Hastings in Vancouver, B.C., who led by a half-length with one furlong to go.
Whatwasithinking also won his previous start, a $28,566 allowance/optional-claiming sprint against three other horses April 13 on the synthetic surface at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley, Calif.
Monday’s eight-race Emerald Downs card features the $50,000 Hastings Stakes for fillies and mares.
