PITTSBURGH – In a battle of the best defense against the best offense in the nation, a golden goal in the 107th minute gave Grand Valley State a 1-0 victory over Western Washington to claim the NCAA Division II women’s soccer national championship on Saturday afternoon.

Grand Valley State midfielder Gianna Parlove netted the double-overtime golden goal off an assist from forward Ava Cook to win the school its Division II-leading sixth national championship and its first since 2015.

WWU played in its second national championship match, previously beating the Lakers 3-2 in 2016.

Parlove’s goal with just over three minutes remaining in the second overtime was set up by a free kick from 30 yards out. The ball rattled around the box before Parlove tapped home the game-winner.

The Vikings gave a dominating performance with 26 shots and eight shots on goal, while limiting the Lakers to eight shots and just two shots on goal but were unable to find the net as Lakers goalkeeper Jessica Radice came up with eight saves.

WWU also generated 12 corner kicks, with 11 coming in the second half.

“I thought the game played out the way we wanted it to,” WWU coach Travis Connell said. “We were able to limit some of the things that they can do. All we were missing was that final pass or that final touch in front of the net and that’s what decided the match.”

Senior forward and GNAC Player of the Year Karli White led the Vikings with eight shots and five shots on goal, including a shot that rattled off the crossbar early in the second overtime.

Four Vikings were named to the NCAA Championships all-tournament team, including White, midfielder Grace Eversaul, midfielder Jordyn Bartelson and defender Peyton Chick.

Chick was named the NCAA Championships most outstanding defensive player in leading the Vikings with four assists in six tournament games.

WWU ended season 23-3, the second-most wins in program history. Saturday’s loss snapped a 19-game winning streak. The golden goal was the first goal allowed by the Vikings in six NCAA Championships games. WWU has played in the Final Four in four of the past seven seasons.

Grand Valley State extended its winning streak to 22 consecutive games to finish with a 25-1 record while claiming its sixth national title.