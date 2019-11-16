Karli White rebounded a saved shot by Western Washington teammate Makenzie Burks in the 81st minute, providing the game-winning goal for the top-seeded Vikings over No. 2 seed Seattle Pacific, 2-1, in the final of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women’s soccer tournament at Interbay Stadium.

White was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. She had two goals in the two matches, netting the opening goal in Thursday’s semifinal, and finished with 12 shots.

The late goal was the turning point for another epic postseason meeting between the two teams, which met in the final for the fifth time in eight years. Both teams netted goals in the first half with Seattle Pacific freshman Chloe Gellhaus tallying in the 19th minute and Western Washington senior Jordyn Bartelson getting the equalizer in the 26th minute.

With the win, Western Washington (18-2) earns the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II tournament. SPU (12-8) will hope for an at-large berth when the tournament field is announced Monday.

Junior hockey

Payton Mount and Simon Kubicek scored in the shootout as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Portland Winterhawks 5-4 at ShoWare Center in Kent. Mount and Conner Bruggen-Cate each had one goal and two assists for the T-birds (6-9-2-1).

• Jackson Berezowski, Michal Gut and Brendan Lee each had a goal and an assist but the Everett Silvertips (13-4-1-0) lost 5-4 in overtime to the Winnipeg Ice at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Men’s soccer

A penalty kick by Sam Malloch early in the second half proved to be the difference as Seattle Pacific won its fourth consecutive game to close out the season, 1-0 over host Northwest Nazarene. It was the Falcons’ only clean sheet of the season. SPU finishes the season at 7-9-1, 6-6 in the GNAC.

Men’s basketball

Filip Fullerton compiled 14 of his career-high 16 points during the second half, helping Seattle Pacific break away from host Concordia-Irvine en route to its first win, 80-66. The Falcons (1-4) put an end to their slowest start since the 1980-81 team also opened the season with four losses.

Women’s basketball

Hailey Bennett and Ashlynn Burgess scored 18 points apiece, and Seattle Pacific had a four-point lead midway through the third quarter before sixth-ranked UC San Diego (3-0) put together a 13-0 scoring run and went on to a 79-67 victory in the West Region Crossover Classic in Azusa, Calif. Sophomore guard Ashley Alter added 14 points for the Falcons (0-4).

Cross country

The Washington men earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Championships after finishing fourth in the West Regional. The UW women secured an automatic berth.