The Snow Canyon Little League all-stars from Santa Clara, Utah, defeated Smithville, Texas, 9-3 on Saturday afternoon in Kirkland to win the Junior League Softball World Series.
The West champions, who were 6-0 in pool play, jumped out to a 7-0 lead over the Southwest champs after two innings.
Jenna Thorkelson was the winning pitcher. Jael Wilde went 3 for 4 with three runs batted in, while Ginny Deming and Kambrie Stuart each had a double and two RBI.
Torrence, Hagan, Coughlin in lead
Matt Hagan secured his fourth No. 1 qualifier in Funny Car this season Saturday at the CatSpot NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Kent.
Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) are also No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the 16th of 24 events on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at Pacific Raceways.
