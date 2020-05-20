There will be no unlimited hydroplane races on Lake Washington this summer. There will be no “five to the five” announced at Stan Sayres pits.

Seafair announced Wednesday it was canceling the races this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Seafair said the decision came with guidance from local and state governments. It said it already has the Blue Angels confirmed for next August.

The races, called the HomeStreet Bank Cup this year, would have been July 31 to Aug. 2. Next year’s race will be Aug. 6-8, 2021.

“We are deeply disappointed but together we will get through this emergency,” Seafair president and CEO Eric Corning said in a statement. “Events will be an important part of our recovery, and we look forward to working with our sponsorship partners, volunteers, and stakeholders to produce a festival with the Blue Angels, fireworks, pirates, clowns, parades, and all of the neighborhood community events. We will stay active in the community this summer to bring people together to celebrate online and inperson, within the COVID-19 guidelines.”

This is the first year the races will not be held since they first came to Seattle in 1951.

“We are all disappointed that there will not be an unlimited hydroplane race in Seattle for the first time in almost 70 years,” H1 Unlimited tweeted. “That said, H1 looks forward to being back at Seafair in 2021.”

Seafair is the third race, along with preseason testing, to be canceled in the wake of the pandemic. The Southern Cup in Guntersville, Alabama, was canceled in March and the Madison (Ind.) Regatta was canceled in April. Both said they will return next year.

The Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities, scheduled for July 24-26, has not been canceled yet. The Tri-City Water Follies, which hosts the weekend festival, tweeted April 20 with the hashtags #Seeyouthissummer and #SaveTheDate.

Seafair announced the following events have been rescheduled to next year:

July 4 – Seafair Summer 4th – Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park July 11 – Seafair Milk Carton Derby – Green Lake Aqua Theatre July 19 – Seafair Triathlon – Seward Park July 25 – Torchlight Run – Downtown Seattle July 25 – Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade – Downtown Seattle July 31 – August 2 – Seafair Weekend Festival featuring the Boeing Seafair Air Show and HomeStreet Bank Cup – Genesee Park / Lake Washington

