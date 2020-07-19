Unlimited hydroplane champion Scott Pierce died early Sunday morning.

Pierce, 64, lived in Woodinville and died at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland from organ failure.

Pierce, whose dad Laird owned unlimited hydroplanes in the 1960s, started his driving career in 1981, earning co-rookie of the year honors. He drove the Mr. Pringles among other boats.

His best season came in 1991 when he drove the Miss Budweiser to the National High Points Championship.

Pierce retired from driving in 2001. Known for his big personality, he did color commentating on TV broadcasts, and for the last three years owned the GP-55 in the Grand Prix hydroplane class. Pierce was a former partner at Seattle Boat Company and he owned Cabo Marine in Woodinville.

“He was a friend to many in H1 Unlimited and our condolences are with the Pierce family,” H1 Unlimited tweeted.